Murad Price (MURAD)
The live price of Murad (MURAD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 235.29K USD. MURAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Murad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Murad price change within the day is +8.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.83M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MURAD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MURAD price information.
During today, the price change of Murad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Murad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Murad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Murad to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-66.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Murad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
+8.30%
-2.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Murad is a Solana meme coin, currently listed on three centralized exchanges (CEXs). Despite being just two weeks old, our story is already legendary. The Murad token was originally deployed by a developer who airdropped 12% of the supply to Murad himself—one of the biggest influencers in the meme coin community. However, the dev later rugged the project, causing the market cap to plummet from $35M to almost zero within hours. But we refused to let the story end there. The community took over, driven by strong conviction and great energy. We believe in Murad, and together, we are building something truly special. This is just the beginning. We will flip everything!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MURAD to VND
₫--
|1 MURAD to AUD
A$--
|1 MURAD to GBP
￡--
|1 MURAD to EUR
€--
|1 MURAD to USD
$--
|1 MURAD to MYR
RM--
|1 MURAD to TRY
₺--
|1 MURAD to JPY
¥--
|1 MURAD to RUB
₽--
|1 MURAD to INR
₹--
|1 MURAD to IDR
Rp--
|1 MURAD to KRW
₩--
|1 MURAD to PHP
₱--
|1 MURAD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MURAD to BRL
R$--
|1 MURAD to CAD
C$--
|1 MURAD to BDT
৳--
|1 MURAD to NGN
₦--
|1 MURAD to UAH
₴--
|1 MURAD to VES
Bs--
|1 MURAD to PKR
Rs--
|1 MURAD to KZT
₸--
|1 MURAD to THB
฿--
|1 MURAD to TWD
NT$--
|1 MURAD to AED
د.إ--
|1 MURAD to CHF
Fr--
|1 MURAD to HKD
HK$--
|1 MURAD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MURAD to MXN
$--