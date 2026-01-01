MVL Price Today

The live MVL (MVL) price today is $ 0.00177764, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current MVL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00177764 per MVL.

MVL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 49,133,548, with a circulating supply of 27.65B MVL. During the last 24 hours, MVL traded between $ 0.00177405 (low) and $ 0.00182642 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.06973, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MVL moved -0.33% in the last hour and -5.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MVL (MVL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.13M$ 49.13M $ 49.13M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.40M$ 49.40M $ 49.40M Circulation Supply 27.65B 27.65B 27.65B Total Supply 27,802,958,863.0 27,802,958,863.0 27,802,958,863.0

