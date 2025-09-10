MXC Price (MXC)
MXC (MXC) real-time price is $0.00077857. Over the past 24 hours, MXC traded between a low of $ 0.00055013 and a high of $ 0.00104656, showing active market volatility. MXC's all-time high price is $ 0.133537, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00055013.
In terms of short-term performance, MXC has changed by -6.19% over the past hour, +34.99% over 24 hours, and +1.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of MXC is $ 2.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MXC is 3.03B, with a total supply of 3029423341.55. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.36M.
During today, the price change of MXC to USD was $ +0.0002018.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MXC to USD was $ -0.0003129318.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MXC to USD was $ -0.0004029622.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MXC to USD was $ -0.002367593846425243.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0002018
|+34.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003129318
|-40.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004029622
|-51.75%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002367593846425243
|-75.25%
The MXC vision is to introduce a systematic process to both simplify and increase IoT data transactions The decentralized infrastructure upon which MXC’s system is based is the future of Low Power Wide Access Network (LPWAN) and the Machine eXchange Protocol (MXProtocol). Utilizing this solid device network foundation, MXC is introducing an extraordinarily unique coin offering, Machine eXchange Coin (MXC), which allows for increased data transactions and an idiosyncratic data flow monetization within the mammoth data market. MXProtocol places a keen focus on reducing collision between networks, constructing an inter-chain data market, developing a market for network coverage and introducing an independent Quality of Services (QoS) framework for both data providers and receivers. For the first time ever, individual network users, corporations and enterprises can all participate in the construction of decentralized, ubiquitous and secure LPWAN. Simply by connecting “anything” to the network, adopters will be able to profit and trade MXC. The trading network is built on the premise of the “sharing economy.” Therefore, it is uniquely and exclusively owned by users — both individuals and enterprises — who take advantage of the monetization of the network in two ways: 1. By increasing uplink and downlink coverage via a Gateway, e.g. a MatchBox LPWAN Gateway, Cisco LPWAN Gateway 2. By unleashing access to a massive network of published and traded data to the marketplace which is securely traded using blockchain technology
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-09 17:35:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin market overall warming up, TOTAL3 indicator rises nearly 9% in 7 days, while Bitcoin market share drops 1.10% during the same period
|09-09 12:06:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoins rally, MYX surges over 283% in 24 hours
|09-08 21:13:00
|Industry Updates
MYX contract price briefly breaks through $8, liquidation amount tops crypto market in the past 24 hours
|09-08 17:25:00
|Industry Updates
Solana network DEX 24h trading volume exceeds $2.6 billion, ranking first across all networks
|09-08 12:35:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Slight Recovery, Altcoin Market Generally Warming Up
|09-08 03:06:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Exceeds 14.3 Million Coins, Reaching All-Time High
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.