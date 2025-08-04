naiive Price (NAIIVE)
naiive (NAIIVE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 510.32K USD. NAIIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NAIIVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAIIVE price information.
During today, the price change of naiive to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of naiive to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of naiive to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of naiive to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-68.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of naiive: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-9.31%
+0.16%
-18.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$NAIIVE on BSC. Born from cats, powered by BSC meme's, led by CZ. CZ followed the official X account of naiive . No VC, no roadmap, just pure meme energy and feline cat. If you know, you know. $NAIIVE isn’t just a coin — it’s BSC's meme onchain favorite pet. The meme coin is called "naiive" and is associated with an NFT project named "naiive cats." The project was launched on OpenSea and features 10,000 virtual cats. Strong community and leaded by legend bull_bnb
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
