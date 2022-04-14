Namimoto Token Price Today

The live Namimoto Token (NAMT) price today is --, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAMT to USD conversion rate is -- per NAMT.

Namimoto Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,518.19, with a circulating supply of 992.00M NAMT. During the last 24 hours, NAMT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00223616, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAMT moved -0.04% in the last hour and -41.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Namimoto Token (NAMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.52K$ 14.52K $ 14.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.52K$ 14.52K $ 14.52K Circulation Supply 992.00M 992.00M 992.00M Total Supply 992,000,000.0 992,000,000.0 992,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Namimoto Token is $ 14.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NAMT is 992.00M, with a total supply of 992000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.52K.