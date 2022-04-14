Namimoto Token Price (NAMT)
The live Namimoto Token (NAMT) price today is --, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAMT to USD conversion rate is -- per NAMT.
Namimoto Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,518.19, with a circulating supply of 992.00M NAMT. During the last 24 hours, NAMT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00223616, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NAMT moved -0.04% in the last hour and -41.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Namimoto Token is $ 14.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NAMT is 992.00M, with a total supply of 992000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.52K.
-0.04%
-0.42%
-41.23%
-41.23%
During today, the price change of Namimoto Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Namimoto Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Namimoto Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Namimoto Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-43.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-71.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Namimoto Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Namimoto is an Agent Launchpad Platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that enables anyone to create tokens, audit smart contracts, launch campaigns, and integrate AI-powered agents seamlessly.
Every token created on Namimoto is automatically listed on the Namimoto Board for trading with a bonding curve mechanism to ensure fair launch, price transparency, and liquidity stability.
Vision To democratize token creation and bring AI agents to the blockchain world, allowing everyone to launch and grow their projects easily and securely.
Mission
Provide a user-friendly token launchpad
Deliver contract audit tools for project security
Introduce AI-powered Agents for community and ecosystem growth
Build a decentralized trading and fundraising ecosystem
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current trading price of Namimoto Token?
Namimoto Token (NAMT) is currently priced at ₹0.0013158009487322016000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -0.42% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing Namimoto Token's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the BNB Chain Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in NAMT?
Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is Namimoto Token's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #10444 with a market capitalization of ₹1304853.0174777569636000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about NAMT?
With 992000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to Namimoto Token's recent performance?
The price range between ₹0.0013131046353126684000 and ₹0.001321193575571268000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does Namimoto Token stack up against similar assets?
Against other BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens, NAMT continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+8,380.13%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+231.86%
lighter
LIT
+151.10%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+149.12%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+79.63%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.