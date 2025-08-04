More About QQQX

Nasdaq xStock Logo

Nasdaq xStock Price (QQQX)

Unlisted

Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) Live Price Chart

$555.14
$555.14
+0.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) Today

Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) is currently trading at 555.14 USD with a market cap of $ 1.31M USD. QQQX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nasdaq xStock Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.36%
Nasdaq xStock 24-hour price change
2.35K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the QQQX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QQQX price information.

Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Nasdaq xStock to USD was $ +2.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nasdaq xStock to USD was $ -3.5366303980.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nasdaq xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nasdaq xStock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +2.0+0.36%
30 Days$ -3.5366303980-0.63%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Nasdaq xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 552.78
$ 552.78

$ 556.23
$ 556.23

$ 2,014.76
$ 2,014.76

-0.18%

+0.36%

-2.19%

Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.31M
$ 1.31M

--
--

2.35K
2.35K

What is Nasdaq xStock (QQQX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock. xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nasdaq xStock (QQQX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QQQX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nasdaq xStock (QQQX)

Disclaimer

QQQX to Local Currencies

1 QQQX to VND
14,608,509.1
1 QQQX to AUD
A$854.9156
1 QQQX to GBP
416.355
1 QQQX to EUR
477.4204
1 QQQX to USD
$555.14
1 QQQX to MYR
RM2,348.2422
1 QQQX to TRY
22,583.0952
1 QQQX to JPY
¥81,605.58
1 QQQX to ARS
ARS$750,188.439
1 QQQX to RUB
44,150.2842
1 QQQX to INR
48,408.208
1 QQQX to IDR
Rp9,100,654.2816
1 QQQX to KRW
768,891.1056
1 QQQX to PHP
31,942.7556
1 QQQX to EGP
￡E.26,602.3088
1 QQQX to BRL
R$3,075.4756
1 QQQX to CAD
C$760.5418
1 QQQX to BDT
67,016.5008
1 QQQX to NGN
839,843.549
1 QQQX to UAH
22,910.6278
1 QQQX to VES
Bs68,282.22
1 QQQX to CLP
$538,485.8
1 QQQX to PKR
Rs155,544.6766
1 QQQX to KZT
297,499.526
1 QQQX to THB
฿18,019.8444
1 QQQX to TWD
NT$16,559.8262
1 QQQX to AED
د.إ2,037.3638
1 QQQX to CHF
Fr444.112
1 QQQX to HKD
HK$4,352.2976
1 QQQX to MAD
.د.م5,018.4656
1 QQQX to MXN
$10,458.8376
1 QQQX to PLN
2,042.9152
1 QQQX to RON
лв2,431.5132
1 QQQX to SEK
kr5,357.101
1 QQQX to BGN
лв932.6352
1 QQQX to HUF
Ft190,895.9918
1 QQQX to CZK
11,780.0708
1 QQQX to KWD
د.ك168.20742
1 QQQX to ILS
1,893.0274