Nash Price (NEX)
The live price of Nash (NEX) today is 0.084018 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.65M USD. NEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nash Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nash price change within the day is -4.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 43.47M USD
During today, the price change of Nash to USD was $ -0.00410872207240484.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nash to USD was $ -0.0123670211.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nash to USD was $ +0.0014506379.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nash to USD was $ -0.03711501135385696.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00410872207240484
|-4.66%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0123670211
|-14.71%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0014506379
|+1.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03711501135385696
|-30.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-4.66%
-14.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nash is the easiest place to grow your wealth. Manage your money alongside crypto services that feel just like the digital banking platforms you know. The NEX token entitles holders to a 10% revenue share of Nash's core services: DeFi earnings management fees; fiat gateway fees; and DEX trading fees. It also boosts functionality within the Nash platform, offering earnings APY boosts to liquidity providers, fee reductions, increased crypto cashback with the Nash debit card, and access to a variety of special promotions. NEX is also important for the Nash referral program. You can earn up to 1% APY on your friends' DeFi earnings balances. The more NEX tokens you hold, the longer you can qualify for these benefits, with 10,000 tokens securing them for life.
|1 NEX to VND
₫2,210.93367
|1 NEX to AUD
A$0.1302279
|1 NEX to GBP
￡0.0630135
|1 NEX to EUR
€0.07393584
|1 NEX to USD
$0.084018
