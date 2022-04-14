Nash (NEX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Nash (NEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Nash (NEX) Information

Nash is the easiest place to grow your wealth. Manage your money alongside crypto services that feel just like the digital banking platforms you know.

The NEX token entitles holders to a 10% revenue share of Nash's core services: DeFi earnings management fees; fiat gateway fees; and DEX trading fees. It also boosts functionality within the Nash platform, offering earnings APY boosts to liquidity providers, fee reductions, increased crypto cashback with the Nash debit card, and access to a variety of special promotions.

NEX is also important for the Nash referral program. You can earn up to 1% APY on your friends' DeFi earnings balances. The more NEX tokens you hold, the longer you can qualify for these benefits, with 10,000 tokens securing them for life.

Official Website:
https://nash.io/en/

Nash (NEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nash (NEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 5,35M
Total Supply:
$ 50,00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 43,59M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6,14M
All-Time High:
$ 3,31
All-Time Low:
$ 0,0
Current Price:
$ 0,122802
Nash (NEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Nash (NEX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NEX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NEX's tokenomics, explore NEX token's live price!

NEX Price Prediction

Want to know where NEX might be heading? Our NEX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

