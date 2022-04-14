National Digital Asset Stockpile (NDAS) Tokenomics
National Digital Asset Stockpile (NDAS) is a fun and innovative memecoin designed to bring the crypto community together. With a playful twist on digital asset accumulation, NDAS aims to create a vibrant and engaging ecosystem.
Join the movement and be part of a community that values creativity, humor, and the potential of digital assets. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, NDAS offers something for everyone.
Understanding the tokenomics of National Digital Asset Stockpile (NDAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NDAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NDAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.