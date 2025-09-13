What is NDQ666 (NDQ)

$NDQ – The World’s First Tokenized Pop Empire NASDAQ666- not just a meme, but a digital revolution. At its core is Elara Moon-the first crypto-native pop idol. A New Era of Fan Ownership. This isn’t just fandom—it’s financial and creative empowerment. $NDQ transforms passive listeners into stakeholders, where every stream, vote, and collaboration fuels a self-sustaining entertainment economy. Join NASDAQ Moon Pack. Own the Culture

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NDQ666 (NDQ) How much is NDQ666 (NDQ) worth today? The live NDQ price in USD is 0.00854912 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NDQ to USD price? $ 0.00854912 . Check out The current price of NDQ to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NDQ666? The market cap for NDQ is $ 8.58M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NDQ? The circulating supply of NDQ is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NDQ? NDQ achieved an ATH price of 0.01493116 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NDQ? NDQ saw an ATL price of 0.00622739 USD . What is the trading volume of NDQ? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NDQ is -- USD . Will NDQ go higher this year? NDQ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NDQ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

