The live NEAR Intents Bridged USDT (USDT) price today is $ 0.998649, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.998649 per USDT.

NEAR Intents Bridged USDT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,447,417, with a circulating supply of 1.45M USDT. During the last 24 hours, USDT traded between $ 0.984632 (low) and $ 1.005 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.025, while the all-time low was $ 0.96799.

In short-term performance, USDT moved +0.61% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NEAR Intents Bridged USDT (USDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.45M$ 1.45M $ 1.45M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.45M$ 1.45M $ 1.45M Circulation Supply 1.45M 1.45M 1.45M Total Supply 1,448,244.0 1,448,244.0 1,448,244.0

