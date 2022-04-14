Nebula (NEB) Tokenomics
Nebula ExchangeWhat is Nebula Exchange?
Nebula Exchange is a cutting-edge cross-chain DEX aggregator that enables seamless token swaps across multiple blockchain networks. Our platform finds the best routes and rates across different DEXes and bridges, ensuring you get the most optimal deals for your trades.
By leveraging advanced routing algorithms and integrating with multiple DEX aggregators and bridges, we eliminate the complexity of cross-chain transactions, making it simple for users to swap tokens between different networks with just a few clicks.
Why Choose Nebula Exchange?
Best Rates Guaranteed
Our advanced routing algorithm compares prices across multiple DEXes and bridges to find you the best possible rates, saving you money on every trade.
Cross-Chain Swaps
Seamlessly swap tokens across different blockchain networks without the complexity of manual bridging. One transaction handles everything.
Security First
Your security is our priority. All integrated protocols are thoroughly audited, and we implement robust security measures to protect your assets.
Gas Optimization
Our smart routing considers gas costs across different chains to ensure you get the most cost-effective route for your trades.
Nebula (NEB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nebula (NEB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nebula (NEB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nebula (NEB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
NEB Price Prediction
Want to know where NEB might be heading? Our NEB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.