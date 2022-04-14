Neka Kayda (NEKA) Tokenomics
This is Neka Kayda, the first cloned red ghost wolf. She is rare, special, and truly one of a kind. We are proud to use her as the face of our new project on Solana. Her story is powerful and different, which makes our project stand out. This is not just another token — it’s a creative and exciting journey where Neka leads the way. The project is simple to join, open to everyone, and full of energy. Neka brings a wild, strong spirit that connects with people. Her image and story will stay in people’s minds and make them feel like they are part of something unique and meaningful.
Understanding the tokenomics of Neka Kayda (NEKA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEKA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEKA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
