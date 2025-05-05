NEM Price (XEM)
The live price of NEM (XEM) today is 0.01821046 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 163.82M USD. XEM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NEM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NEM price change within the day is -2.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the XEM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XEM price information.
During today, the price change of NEM to USD was $ -0.00055831091042625.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NEM to USD was $ +0.0041305693.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NEM to USD was $ -0.0013385143.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NEM to USD was $ -0.002506295091014172.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00055831091042625
|-2.97%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0041305693
|+22.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013385143
|-7.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002506295091014172
|-12.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of NEM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-2.97%
-13.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NEM was a blockchain platform launched in March of 2015. At the time it was one of the pioneers of the industry and sought to improve on the imperfections found on other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to feature user-defined tokens (called mosaics), namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system based on EigenTrust++. Its most notable contribution, however, was the PoI consensus mechanism which sought to reward on-chain activity and deter the concentration of wealth commonly associated with proof-of-stake. Its client, NIS, is written in Java. Today, NEM remains a highly-traded cryptocurrency. Current development is centered around NEM's merge with another blockchain platform: Symbol.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XEM to VND
₫479.2082549
|1 XEM to AUD
A$0.028226213
|1 XEM to GBP
￡0.013657845
|1 XEM to EUR
€0.0160252048
|1 XEM to USD
$0.01821046
|1 XEM to MYR
RM0.0777586642
|1 XEM to TRY
₺0.7003742916
|1 XEM to JPY
¥2.6372388172
|1 XEM to RUB
₽1.5101934478
|1 XEM to INR
₹1.5391480792
|1 XEM to IDR
Rp298.5320833824
|1 XEM to KRW
₩25.5048418576
|1 XEM to PHP
₱1.01068053
|1 XEM to EGP
￡E.0.9238166358
|1 XEM to BRL
R$0.102889099
|1 XEM to CAD
C$0.0251304348
|1 XEM to BDT
৳2.219855074
|1 XEM to NGN
₦29.2771386466
|1 XEM to UAH
₴0.757555136
|1 XEM to VES
Bs1.60252048
|1 XEM to PKR
Rs5.1338928832
|1 XEM to KZT
₸9.4304688156
|1 XEM to THB
฿0.602766226
|1 XEM to TWD
NT$0.5592432266
|1 XEM to AED
د.إ0.0668323882
|1 XEM to CHF
Fr0.0149325772
|1 XEM to HKD
HK$0.141131065
|1 XEM to MAD
.د.م0.1686288596
|1 XEM to MXN
$0.3565608068