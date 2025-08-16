What is NEMA (NEMA)

Project Nema is a research initiative enhancing AI memory and companionship by integrating the C. elegans neural connectome with a large language model (LLM). The LLM translates human language to interact with the worm's simulated brain, addressing LLMs' lack of persistent emotional or psychological states beyond context windows. This creates a stable, evolving neural state that retains history across sessions. For example, user inputs like "good morning Nema" fetch state and history for processing. Utilities include companionship, where Nema acts as the LLM's "soul" for long-term personality building, and dynamic adaptation mimicking life. It also aims to boost LLM outputs via extended memory. The project involves user management and visualizations.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEMA (NEMA) How much is NEMA (NEMA) worth today? The live NEMA price in USD is 0.00089318 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NEMA to USD price? $ 0.00089318 . Check out The current price of NEMA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NEMA? The market cap for NEMA is $ 841.43K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NEMA? The circulating supply of NEMA is 942.06M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NEMA? NEMA achieved an ATH price of 0.00129241 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NEMA? NEMA saw an ATL price of 0.00085524 USD . What is the trading volume of NEMA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NEMA is -- USD . Will NEMA go higher this year? NEMA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NEMA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

