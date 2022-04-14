NEMA (NEMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NEMA (NEMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NEMA (NEMA) Information Project Nema is a research initiative enhancing AI memory and companionship by integrating the C. elegans neural connectome with a large language model (LLM). The LLM translates human language to interact with the worm's simulated brain, addressing LLMs' lack of persistent emotional or psychological states beyond context windows. This creates a stable, evolving neural state that retains history across sessions. For example, user inputs like "good morning Nema" fetch state and history for processing. Utilities include companionship, where Nema acts as the LLM's "soul" for long-term personality building, and dynamic adaptation mimicking life. It also aims to boost LLM outputs via extended memory. The project involves user management and visualizations. Official Website: https://www.nema.ac/

NEMA (NEMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NEMA (NEMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 861.14K $ 861.14K $ 861.14K Total Supply: $ 992.56M $ 992.56M $ 992.56M Circulating Supply: $ 942.06M $ 942.06M $ 942.06M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 907.30K $ 907.30K $ 907.30K All-Time High: $ 0.00129241 $ 0.00129241 $ 0.00129241 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00091398 $ 0.00091398 $ 0.00091398 Learn more about NEMA (NEMA) price

NEMA (NEMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NEMA (NEMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEMA's tokenomics, explore NEMA token's live price!

NEMA Price Prediction Want to know where NEMA might be heading? Our NEMA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

