Nereus Price (NRS)
Nereus (NRS) is currently trading at 0.118362 USD with a market cap of $ 4.62M USD. NRS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NRS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NRS price information.
During today, the price change of Nereus to USD was $ +0.00194652.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nereus to USD was $ -0.0019858894.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nereus to USD was $ +0.0050002026.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nereus to USD was $ +0.01286801926044973.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00194652
|+1.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0019858894
|-1.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0050002026
|+4.22%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01286801926044973
|+12.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nereus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
+1.67%
+1.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nereus is a derivatives trading platform on Polygon, combining the transparency and security of DeFi with the performance and user experience of CEX Launched on the Polygon blockchain, Nereus is a decentralized derivatives trading platform that integrates features typical of centralized exchanges (CEX) with the transparency and security of decentralized finance (DeFi). Designed to enhance capital efficiency, Nereus offers up to 150x leverage on a broad selection of assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, and commodities.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nereus (NRS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NRS token's extensive tokenomics now!
