Nerva Price (XNV)
The live price of Nerva (XNV) today is 0.01052992 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 200.53K USD. XNV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nerva Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nerva price change within the day is +3.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.04M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XNV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XNV price information.
During today, the price change of Nerva to USD was $ +0.00039934.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nerva to USD was $ -0.0014606999.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nerva to USD was $ -0.0042031397.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nerva to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00039934
|+3.94%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014606999
|-13.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0042031397
|-39.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nerva: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+3.94%
-0.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NERVA (XNV) is an untraceable and secure cryptocurrency aiming to be GPU and ASIC resistant via the new Cryptonight Adaptive POW algorithm. Based on the technologically advanced Masari and Monero currencies, NERVA offers true privacy and fungibility, is totally untraceable and unlinkable, with users and transfer amounts hidden from the public. NERVA expands on these advanced privacy features, by implementing a new POW algorithm that aims to maximize decentralization, by resisting pool mining and ASIC mining right from the start. The currency is "mined" by individuals on individual computers. NERVA aims to change the crypto mining trend, away from centralized ASIC and GPU operations, back to making mining available to any computer anywhere in the world. Resisting GPU mining also makes NERVA an unattractive option to rented mining services that have plagued cryptocurrencies recently.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XNV to VND
₫277.0948448
|1 XNV to AUD
A$0.016321376
|1 XNV to GBP
￡0.00789744
|1 XNV to EUR
€0.0092663296
|1 XNV to USD
$0.01052992
|1 XNV to MYR
RM0.0449627584
|1 XNV to TRY
₺0.4052966208
|1 XNV to JPY
¥1.5251536128
|1 XNV to RUB
₽0.8732462656
|1 XNV to INR
₹0.8899888384
|1 XNV to IDR
Rp172.6216117248
|1 XNV to KRW
₩14.7477847552
|1 XNV to PHP
₱0.58441056
|1 XNV to EGP
￡E.0.5342881408
|1 XNV to BRL
R$0.059494048
|1 XNV to CAD
C$0.0145312896
|1 XNV to BDT
৳1.283597248
|1 XNV to NGN
₦16.9290576832
|1 XNV to UAH
₴0.438044672
|1 XNV to VES
Bs0.92663296
|1 XNV to PKR
Rs2.9685950464
|1 XNV to KZT
₸5.4530243712
|1 XNV to THB
฿0.348540352
|1 XNV to TWD
NT$0.3233738432
|1 XNV to AED
د.إ0.0386448064
|1 XNV to CHF
Fr0.0086345344
|1 XNV to HKD
HK$0.08160688
|1 XNV to MAD
.د.م0.0975070592
|1 XNV to MXN
$0.2061758336