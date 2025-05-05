NerveFlux Price (NERVE)
The live price of NerveFlux (NERVE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.88K USD. NERVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NerveFlux Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NerveFlux price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 44.08M USD
During today, the price change of NerveFlux to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NerveFlux to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NerveFlux to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NerveFlux to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NerveFlux: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Idea of NerveFlux is to build an ecosystem where everyone will be able to invest (buy and sell) in real estate properties without converting cryptocurrency to fiat. NerveFlux has other use cases like Metaverse, NFT, PSE game, and its Charity Program (innovative Tree Planting Program) aimed at fighting climate change. A Tree for every wallet address (conditionally) aside from its innovative marketplace. NerveFlux is designed to solve real-life problems. Nerve Token will be used in multiple Eco-system. NerveFlux is an innovative project born out of necessity to solve real-life technical problems that are being faced by all including the NerveFlux team. NerveFlux is not crypto as usual nor a profit-driven investment. A fully functional NerveFlux Marketplace will eradicate the need of converting cryptocurrency to fiat. At NerveFlux our goal is to build the future, our goal is to make crypto more adoptable, accepted, and regulated.
