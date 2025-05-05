NerveNetwork Price (NVT)
The live price of NerveNetwork (NVT) today is 0.00250048 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.05M USD. NVT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NerveNetwork Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NerveNetwork price change within the day is -3.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 418.06M USD
During today, the price change of NerveNetwork to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NerveNetwork to USD was $ -0.0004640595.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NerveNetwork to USD was $ -0.0009704512.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NerveNetwork to USD was $ -0.002990187510900669.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004640595
|-18.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009704512
|-38.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002990187510900669
|-54.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of NerveNetwork: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-3.50%
-2.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nerve is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. Let every digital asset holder experiences a truly secure, free and transparent Defi application service.
