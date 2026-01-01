Netcoin Price Today

The live Netcoin (NET) price today is $ 0.00152139, with a 24.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current NET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00152139 per NET.

Netcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 31,867, with a circulating supply of 20.95M NET. During the last 24 hours, NET traded between $ 0.00121662 (low) and $ 0.00163326 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01464601, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NET moved -0.24% in the last hour and +44.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Netcoin (NET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.87K$ 31.87K $ 31.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.87K$ 31.87K $ 31.87K Circulation Supply 20.95M 20.95M 20.95M Total Supply 20,945,902.15237 20,945,902.15237 20,945,902.15237

