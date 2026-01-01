Netcoin Price (NET)
The live Netcoin (NET) price today is $ 0.00152139, with a 24.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current NET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00152139 per NET.
Netcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 31,867, with a circulating supply of 20.95M NET. During the last 24 hours, NET traded between $ 0.00121662 (low) and $ 0.00163326 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01464601, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NET moved -0.24% in the last hour and +44.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Netcoin is $ 31.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NET is 20.95M, with a total supply of 20945902.15237. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.87K.
During today, the price change of Netcoin to USD was $ +0.00029887.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Netcoin to USD was $ +0.0008770293.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Netcoin to USD was $ +0.0011698513.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Netcoin to USD was $ +0.0000262573889987108.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00029887
|+24.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008770293
|+57.65%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0011698513
|+76.89%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000262573889987108
|+1.76%
In 2040, the price of Netcoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Thanks to Anonymousspeech.org data dump in 2022, Bitcoin researches and sleuth have discovered that on August 17, 2008 netcoin.org was registered, a day prior to bitcoin.org, capturing the attention of the cryptocurrency community. Evidence suggests Satoshi Nakamoto may have initially considered "Netcoin" before launching Bitcoin.
Netcoin ticker on Solana is a homage to Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin lore in general. Keeping the memory alive and allowing to somewhat relive the early pioneering days of Bitcoin, through its original name: Netcoin.
We are the current community takeover that has gone on for 94 days so far, with ticker having a history of almost 1 year and 4 months.
Besides keeping Bitcoins lore alive through repeating the history, we are also creating a forum (Netcointalk) to match Bitcointalk.
Multichain atomic swaps, P2P marketplace and a DAO are also planned into the growth of the ticker.
Melding the old and the current while keeping the memory alive.
What is the real-time price of Netcoin today?
The live price of Netcoin stands at ₹0.1374141853290232728000, moving 24.44% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for NET?
NET has traded between ₹0.1098869100986573424000 and ₹0.1475184484783523952000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Netcoin showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is NET currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NET is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Netcoin?
With a market cap of ₹2878274.37006946584000, Netcoin is ranked #9116, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has NET seen recently?
The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Netcoin compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₹1.3228491921668527752000, while the ATL is ₹0.0701427524728479768000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence NET's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (20945902.15237 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.