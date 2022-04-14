Neuralis AI (NEURAI) Tokenomics
Neuralis AI (NEURAI) Information
Neuralis AI is an AI Agent Builder and Marketplace. Users can create, customize, share and monetize Agents and Agent Teams in an easy-to-use no-code environment. Being blockchain-enabled, holders of our native $NEURAI token get discounts, revenue share and access to beta functionalities first. Eventually, we aim to build the leading and one-stop-shop for AI agents, including complete AI Agent Teams and a marketplace for users to monetize their creations.
Key Functionalities
- Advanced Customization: Train Your AI Agents
- Agent Marketplace: Browse, Collect, Share & Monetize Agents
- AI Agent Teams: Create Specialized Departments w/ Agents
Neuralis AI (NEURAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Neuralis AI (NEURAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Neuralis AI (NEURAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Neuralis AI (NEURAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEURAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEURAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NEURAI's tokenomics, explore NEURAI token's live price!
NEURAI Price Prediction
Want to know where NEURAI might be heading? Our NEURAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.