What is the real-time price of NEW X CEO IS BACK today?

The live price of NEW X CEO IS BACK stands at ₹0.0019026985030505948000, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for XFLOKI?

XFLOKI has traded between ₹ and ₹, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is NEW X CEO IS BACK showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is XFLOKI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests XFLOKI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of NEW X CEO IS BACK?

With a market cap of ₹1902788.38016457924000, NEW X CEO IS BACK is ranked #9703, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has XFLOKI seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does NEW X CEO IS BACK compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹2.5323550943470853300000, while the ATL is ₹0.0008295657620763812000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence XFLOKI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.