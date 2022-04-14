NEW X CEO IS BACK Price (XFLOKI)
The live NEW X CEO IS BACK (XFLOKI) price today is $ 0.00002117, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current XFLOKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002117 per XFLOKI.
NEW X CEO IS BACK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,171, with a circulating supply of 1.00B XFLOKI. During the last 24 hours, XFLOKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02817575, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000923.
In short-term performance, XFLOKI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of NEW X CEO IS BACK is $ 21.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XFLOKI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.17K.
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of NEW X CEO IS BACK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NEW X CEO IS BACK to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NEW X CEO IS BACK to USD was $ -0.0000054777.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NEW X CEO IS BACK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000054777
|-25.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of NEW X CEO IS BACK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
XFloki is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency project launched on the Ethereum network, themed around Elon Musk’s pet dog, who is humorously referred to as the “CEO of X.” The project aims to merge meme culture, blockchain technology, and community engagement through a decentralized platform that highlights entertainment, creativity, and innovation in Web3. XFloki distinguishes itself by combining Ethereum-based smart contracts with a strong narrative centered on Elon Musk’s symbolic leadership of X through his dog, Floki. It integrates interactive website features, governance participation, and token utility, offering the community a structured yet entertaining ecosystem rooted in transparency and decentralization.
What is the real-time price of NEW X CEO IS BACK today?
The live price of NEW X CEO IS BACK stands at ₹0.0019026985030505948000, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for XFLOKI?
XFLOKI has traded between ₹ and ₹, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is NEW X CEO IS BACK showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is XFLOKI currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests XFLOKI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of NEW X CEO IS BACK?
With a market cap of ₹1902788.38016457924000, NEW X CEO IS BACK is ranked #9703, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has XFLOKI seen recently?
The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does NEW X CEO IS BACK compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₹2.5323550943470853300000, while the ATL is ₹0.0008295657620763812000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence XFLOKI's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
