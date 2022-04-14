Nexgent AI (NEXGENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nexgent AI (NEXGENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nexgent AI (NEXGENT) Information Nexgent AI is a next-generation AI-powered platform designed to enable users to create, customize, and test autonomous agents capable of conducting deep market research, raising real-time trade signals, and executing strategies on the blockchain in a sandboxed environment with precision. Built on Solana and architected for future cross-chain expansion, Nexgent combines machine learning, on-chain data analysis, and intuitive tools to make algorithmic strategy design and performance testing more accessible — empowering users to explore, refine, and validate trading ideas in a safe, simulation-based environment.

Nexgent AI (NEXGENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nexgent AI (NEXGENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 214.78K Total Supply: $ 961.70M Circulating Supply: $ 794.02M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 260.14K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0002703

Nexgent AI (NEXGENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nexgent AI (NEXGENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEXGENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEXGENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

NEXGENT Price Prediction Want to know where NEXGENT might be heading? Our NEXGENT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

