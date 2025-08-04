Nexgent AI Price (NEXGENT)
Nexgent AI (NEXGENT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 222.38K USD. NEXGENT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Nexgent AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nexgent AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nexgent AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nexgent AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nexgent AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.92%
-9.71%
-33.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nexgent AI is a next-generation AI-powered platform designed to enable users to create, customize, and test autonomous agents capable of conducting deep market research, raising real-time trade signals, and executing strategies on the blockchain in a sandboxed environment with precision. Built on Solana and architected for future cross-chain expansion, Nexgent combines machine learning, on-chain data analysis, and intuitive tools to make algorithmic strategy design and performance testing more accessible — empowering users to explore, refine, and validate trading ideas in a safe, simulation-based environment.
