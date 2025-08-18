What is Nexora (NEX)

Nexora (NEX) is a decentralized ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, launched May 7, 2025 by Nexora Technologies LLC. Designed for long-term sustainability, Nexora focuses on secure, transparent, and utility-driven DeFi solutions. It launched with over $240,000 in Uniswap V4 liquidity, fully locked via Team Finance until July 2026. The tokenomics model ensures fairness, liquidity safety, and growth potential. The roadmap includes staking, governance, and multi-chain expansion to deliver lasting value to holders and the broader DeFi ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nexora (NEX) How much is Nexora (NEX) worth today? The live NEX price in USD is 0.355213 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NEX to USD price? $ 0.355213 . What is the market cap of Nexora? The market cap for NEX is $ 19.89M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NEX? The circulating supply of NEX is 56.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NEX? NEX achieved an ATH price of 0.372078 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NEX? NEX saw an ATL price of 0.348543 USD . What is the trading volume of NEX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NEX is -- USD .

