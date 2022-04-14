Nezuko (NEZUKO) Information

Nezuko is a token built on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides a secure and transparent platform for transactions. Nezuko is designed to be fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it accessible to people all over the world.

The creators of Nezuko envision a future in which people can use the cryptocurrency to buy goods and services, and to send money to friends and family members without the need for intermediaries such as banks or payment processors. They believe that this will help to create a more equitable and decentralized financial system that benefits everyone.

$NEZUKO coin has no association with original NEZUKO anime. This token is simply paying homage to a anime we all love and recognise.