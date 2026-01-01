NFT Worlds Price Today

The live NFT Worlds (WRLD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WRLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WRLD.

NFT Worlds currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 147,568, with a circulating supply of 548.93M WRLD. During the last 24 hours, WRLD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.623493, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WRLD moved -- in the last hour and +1.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NFT Worlds (WRLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.57K$ 147.57K $ 147.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.34M$ 1.34M $ 1.34M Circulation Supply 548.93M 548.93M 548.93M Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

