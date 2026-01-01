NFT Worlds Price (WRLD)
The live NFT Worlds (WRLD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WRLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WRLD.
NFT Worlds currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 147,568, with a circulating supply of 548.93M WRLD. During the last 24 hours, WRLD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.623493, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WRLD moved -- in the last hour and +1.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of NFT Worlds is $ 147.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WRLD is 548.93M, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.34M.
--
--
+1.37%
+1.37%
During today, the price change of NFT Worlds to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NFT Worlds to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NFT Worlds to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NFT Worlds to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-82.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of NFT Worlds could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$WRLD is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is the primary utility token and the token used when playing in an NFT World. Players will be able to use $WRLD tokens to access exclusive experiences, items, perks, content and more within NFT Worlds. These tokens will be given to the owner of a world a player is playing in, in exchange for the specific experience, items, perks, content, etc as promised by the world owner for a token transaction. These transactions will happen through an in-game UI connected to the blockchain. We’ve created the integration of the $WRLD token with NFT Worlds in such a way that nearly any in-game experience, perk, item or access to content can be created by world owners and require $WRLD tokens from players in their worlds in order to access or participate in such content. Additionally, $WRLD will be required for purchasing optional, custom NFT World character NFTs, and may sometimes be required for unannounced global NFT Worlds perks and content in the future.
