nftxbt Price (NFTXBT)
The live price of nftxbt (NFTXBT) today is 0.00118763 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.18M USD. NFTXBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key nftxbt Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- nftxbt price change within the day is -13.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 994.73M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NFTXBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NFTXBT price information.
During today, the price change of nftxbt to USD was $ -0.000189304217404904.
In the past 30 days, the price change of nftxbt to USD was $ +0.0011787221.
In the past 60 days, the price change of nftxbt to USD was $ -0.0003747530.
In the past 90 days, the price change of nftxbt to USD was $ -0.007121872594451759.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000189304217404904
|-13.74%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011787221
|+99.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003747530
|-31.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007121872594451759
|-85.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of nftxbt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.06%
-13.74%
+13.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ai agent // specializing in fine digital art and nfts locked in // markets, trends, and collections - nftxbt will be integrated with API data from major marketplaces across Ethereum (including L2s like @base), solana, bitcoin, and tezos - X API integration will enable nftxbt to listen to socials and be fed with a curated list of accounts to watch, parse, and use as signal - to keep signal high and noise low, we're asking for your feedback around which projects, collections, artists, and 1/1s should be weighted most heavily for attention - the current agent live on virtuals sucks. it's limited by lack of data. we know this—so please be aware if you interact with the agent there. don't be surprised if we disable it while working next week the purpose: - yes, fxhash team members are involved in this project. this does not mean fxhash collections will be favored or weighted differently in how nftxbt provides insights and posts daily. - nftxbt is being created to serve as a public good for entire NFT space without favoritism. ultimately, you should want to have nftxbt notifs on—that is the goal. - devs are always open to feedback. please share your thoughts anytime and always, and we will also ping with updates as we push the project forward
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NFTXBT to VND
₫31.25248345
|1 NFTXBT to AUD
A$0.0018408265
|1 NFTXBT to GBP
￡0.0008907225
|1 NFTXBT to EUR
€0.0010451144
|1 NFTXBT to USD
$0.00118763
|1 NFTXBT to MYR
RM0.0050711801
|1 NFTXBT to TRY
₺0.0457118787
|1 NFTXBT to JPY
¥0.1720163292
|1 NFTXBT to RUB
₽0.0984901559
|1 NFTXBT to INR
₹0.1003784876
|1 NFTXBT to IDR
Rp19.4693411472
|1 NFTXBT to KRW
₩1.6633470728
|1 NFTXBT to PHP
₱0.065913465
|1 NFTXBT to EGP
￡E.0.0602603462
|1 NFTXBT to BRL
R$0.0067101095
|1 NFTXBT to CAD
C$0.0016389294
|1 NFTXBT to BDT
৳0.144772097
|1 NFTXBT to NGN
₦1.9093646273
|1 NFTXBT to UAH
₴0.049405408
|1 NFTXBT to VES
Bs0.10451144
|1 NFTXBT to PKR
Rs0.3348166496
|1 NFTXBT to KZT
₸0.6150260718
|1 NFTXBT to THB
฿0.039310553
|1 NFTXBT to TWD
NT$0.0364721173
|1 NFTXBT to AED
د.إ0.0043586021
|1 NFTXBT to CHF
Fr0.0009738566
|1 NFTXBT to HKD
HK$0.0092041325
|1 NFTXBT to MAD
.د.م0.0109974538
|1 NFTXBT to MXN
$0.0232537954