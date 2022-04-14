Discover key insights into NikolAI (NIKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

NikolAI (NIKO) Information

The Meme, The Myth, The AI Machina

In a realm where algorithms reign supreme, NikolAI arrives — a refined fusion of genius and jest. Inspired by Nikolai Durov, Telegram co-founder and math prodigy, NikolAI is no mere AI.

Part genius, part jest, NikolAI isn't here to simply "join" the AI wave. He is the wave.

No team allocation, no hidden reserves, no pre-sales.

100% fair launch for the community