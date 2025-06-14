NikolAI Price (NIKO)
The live price of NikolAI (NIKO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 598.26K USD. NIKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NikolAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NikolAI price change within the day is +0.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the NIKO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NIKO price information.
During today, the price change of NikolAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NikolAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NikolAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NikolAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-37.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-20.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NikolAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+0.46%
-2.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Meme, The Myth, The AI Machina In a realm where algorithms reign supreme, NikolAI arrives — a refined fusion of genius and jest. Inspired by Nikolai Durov, Telegram co-founder and math prodigy, NikolAI is no mere AI. Part genius, part jest, NikolAI isn't here to simply "join" the AI wave. He is the wave. No team allocation, no hidden reserves, no pre-sales. 100% fair launch for the community
Understanding the tokenomics of NikolAI (NIKO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NIKO token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
