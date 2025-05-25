NIYOKO by Virtuals Price (NYKO)
The live price of NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) today is 0.001236 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 679.80K USD. NYKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NIYOKO by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NIYOKO by Virtuals price change within the day is -18.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 550.00M USD
During today, the price change of NIYOKO by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.000282011491978198.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NIYOKO by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NIYOKO by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NIYOKO by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000282011491978198
|-18.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NIYOKO by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.43%
-18.57%
-30.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NYKO is a protocol to simplify AI creativity. It offers tools that enable creators to build, curate, and efficiently tokenize AI productivity components, including models, workflows, and prompt artifacts. These assets are easily stored and accessed via the NYKO platform for immediate use. Through its built-in tokenization framework, NYKO ensures that creators earn direct economic rewards via transaction fees, cultivating a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem.
