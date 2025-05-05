NobleBlocks Price (NOBL)
The live price of NobleBlocks (NOBL) today is 0.00118398 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 710.73K USD. NOBL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NobleBlocks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NobleBlocks price change within the day is -6.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 599.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOBL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOBL price information.
During today, the price change of NobleBlocks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NobleBlocks to USD was $ +0.0002250651.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NobleBlocks to USD was $ -0.0006288729.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NobleBlocks to USD was $ -0.002725279752749007.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002250651
|+19.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006288729
|-53.11%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002725279752749007
|-69.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of NobleBlocks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-6.04%
+1.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci) NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings. Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse. Streamlining the Publication Process Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published. Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility. Reducing Publication Costs Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers. Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NOBL to VND
₫31.1564337
|1 NOBL to AUD
A$0.001835169
|1 NOBL to GBP
￡0.000887985
|1 NOBL to EUR
€0.0010419024
|1 NOBL to USD
$0.00118398
|1 NOBL to MYR
RM0.0050555946
|1 NOBL to TRY
₺0.0455713902
|1 NOBL to JPY
¥0.1714876632
|1 NOBL to RUB
₽0.0981874614
|1 NOBL to INR
₹0.1000699896
|1 NOBL to IDR
Rp19.4095050912
|1 NOBL to KRW
₩1.6582350288
|1 NOBL to PHP
₱0.06571089
|1 NOBL to EGP
￡E.0.0600751452
|1 NOBL to BRL
R$0.006689487
|1 NOBL to CAD
C$0.0016338924
|1 NOBL to BDT
৳0.144327162
|1 NOBL to NGN
₦1.9034964858
|1 NOBL to UAH
₴0.049253568
|1 NOBL to VES
Bs0.10419024
|1 NOBL to PKR
Rs0.3337876416
|1 NOBL to KZT
₸0.6131358828
|1 NOBL to THB
฿0.039189738
|1 NOBL to TWD
NT$0.0363600258
|1 NOBL to AED
د.إ0.0043452066
|1 NOBL to CHF
Fr0.0009708636
|1 NOBL to HKD
HK$0.009175845
|1 NOBL to MAD
.د.م0.0109636548
|1 NOBL to MXN
$0.0231823284