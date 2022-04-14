NodeStrategy Price Today

The live NodeStrategy (NODESTR) price today is $ 0.00149794, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current NODESTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00149794 per NODESTR.

NodeStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,462,779, with a circulating supply of 976.53M NODESTR. During the last 24 hours, NODESTR traded between $ 0.00148493 (low) and $ 0.00149794 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00429845, while the all-time low was $ 0.00143723.

In short-term performance, NODESTR moved -- in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NodeStrategy (NODESTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.46M$ 1.46M $ 1.46M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.50M$ 1.50M $ 1.50M Circulation Supply 976.53M 976.53M 976.53M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

