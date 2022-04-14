NoDev AI (NODEV) Tokenomics
NoDev AI (NODEV) Information
NODEV is an advanced no-code platform that seamlessly orchestrates the automatic generation of both front-end and back-end code within minutes, drastically reducing development time.
Engineered for individuals without technical expertise, NODEV empowers users to construct sophisticated applications effortlessly, eliminating the need for manual coding.
From intuitive UI design to comprehensive database management, it delivers an all-encompassing full-stack solution, equipped with an array of powerful tools and utilities that redefine the efficiency and accessibility of modern software development
NoDev AI (NODEV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NoDev AI (NODEV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NoDev AI (NODEV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NoDev AI (NODEV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NODEV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NODEV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
NODEV Price Prediction
Disclaimer
