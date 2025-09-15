What is Noodleface (NOODLE)

Noodleface ($NOODLE) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by Matt Furie’s hand-drawn character from the Hedz collection. Forged in meme culture, $NOODLE celebrates internet creativity with zero taxes, burnt liquidity, and a renounced contract, ensuring it belongs fully to the community. After its original dev vanished, holders united to keep the noodle pot boiling, turning $NOODLE into a symbol of resilience, fun, and collective spirit. Blending humor, art, and community energy, Noodleface isn’t just pasta—it’s a movement of meme believers swirling toward the future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Noodleface (NOODLE) Resource Official Website

Noodleface Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Noodleface (NOODLE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Noodleface (NOODLE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Noodleface.

Check the Noodleface price prediction now!

NOODLE to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Noodleface (NOODLE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Noodleface (NOODLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOODLE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Noodleface (NOODLE) How much is Noodleface (NOODLE) worth today? The live NOODLE price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NOODLE to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of NOODLE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Noodleface? The market cap for NOODLE is $ 565.46K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NOODLE? The circulating supply of NOODLE is 100.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NOODLE? NOODLE achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NOODLE? NOODLE saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of NOODLE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NOODLE is -- USD . Will NOODLE go higher this year? NOODLE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NOODLE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Noodleface (NOODLE) Important Industry Updates