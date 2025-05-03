NORA Price (NORA)
The live price of NORA (NORA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 68.25K USD. NORA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NORA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NORA price change within the day is +8.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.71M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NORA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NORA price information.
During today, the price change of NORA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NORA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NORA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NORA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.32%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NORA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
+8.69%
+0.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nora is revolutionizing mental health support by merging advanced AI with blockchain technology. It introduces customizable, decentralized AI agents designed to scale mental wellness across individuals, therapists, and businesses. With features like personalized agents, therapist cloning, and corporate integrations, Nora provides an inclusive, scalable, and privacy-focused solution for global mental health challenges.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NORA to VND
₫--
|1 NORA to AUD
A$--
|1 NORA to GBP
￡--
|1 NORA to EUR
€--
|1 NORA to USD
$--
|1 NORA to MYR
RM--
|1 NORA to TRY
₺--
|1 NORA to JPY
¥--
|1 NORA to RUB
₽--
|1 NORA to INR
₹--
|1 NORA to IDR
Rp--
|1 NORA to KRW
₩--
|1 NORA to PHP
₱--
|1 NORA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NORA to BRL
R$--
|1 NORA to CAD
C$--
|1 NORA to BDT
৳--
|1 NORA to NGN
₦--
|1 NORA to UAH
₴--
|1 NORA to VES
Bs--
|1 NORA to PKR
Rs--
|1 NORA to KZT
₸--
|1 NORA to THB
฿--
|1 NORA to TWD
NT$--
|1 NORA to AED
د.إ--
|1 NORA to CHF
Fr--
|1 NORA to HKD
HK$--
|1 NORA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NORA to MXN
$--