Nosey (NOSEY) Information

Nosey is a community-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain.

The token is inspired by the viral TikTok creator Citra, who is building a 10-foot tall animatronic robot. The project brings this character and lore into the crypto ecosystem, using Nosey as a cultural and meme-driven asset for the Solana community.

Nosey has no centralized roadmap or utility promises, but functions as a cultural token that ties together social media virality and blockchain activity. The contract is deployed on Solana and trading is available on decentralized exchanges.