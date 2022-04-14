Nosey (NOSEY) Tokenomics
Nosey (NOSEY) Information
Nosey is a community-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain.
The token is inspired by the viral TikTok creator Citra, who is building a 10-foot tall animatronic robot. The project brings this character and lore into the crypto ecosystem, using Nosey as a cultural and meme-driven asset for the Solana community.
Nosey has no centralized roadmap or utility promises, but functions as a cultural token that ties together social media virality and blockchain activity. The contract is deployed on Solana and trading is available on decentralized exchanges.
Nosey (NOSEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nosey (NOSEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nosey (NOSEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nosey (NOSEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NOSEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NOSEY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NOSEY's tokenomics, explore NOSEY token's live price!
NOSEY Price Prediction
Want to know where NOSEY might be heading? Our NOSEY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.