What is Nosey (NOSEY)

Nosey is a community-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain. The token is inspired by the viral TikTok creator Citra, who is building a 10-foot tall animatronic robot. The project brings this character and lore into the crypto ecosystem, using Nosey as a cultural and meme-driven asset for the Solana community. Nosey has no centralized roadmap or utility promises, but functions as a cultural token that ties together social media virality and blockchain activity. The contract is deployed on Solana and trading is available on decentralized exchanges.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nosey (NOSEY) Resource Official Website

Nosey Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nosey (NOSEY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nosey (NOSEY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nosey.

Check the Nosey price prediction now!

NOSEY to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Nosey (NOSEY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nosey (NOSEY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOSEY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nosey (NOSEY) How much is Nosey (NOSEY) worth today? The live NOSEY price in USD is 0.00116389 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NOSEY to USD price? $ 0.00116389 . Check out The current price of NOSEY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Nosey? The market cap for NOSEY is $ 1.16M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NOSEY? The circulating supply of NOSEY is 999.17M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NOSEY? NOSEY achieved an ATH price of 0.0012941 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NOSEY? NOSEY saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of NOSEY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NOSEY is -- USD . Will NOSEY go higher this year? NOSEY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NOSEY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Nosey (NOSEY) Important Industry Updates