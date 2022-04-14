Nostra Staked STRK (NSTSTRK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nostra Staked STRK (NSTSTRK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nostra Staked STRK (NSTSTRK) Information stSTRK is a transferable liquid staking token that represents the share of the total STRK staked through Nostra. stSTRK uses the ERC-4626 standard that enables yield-bearing tokens to be easily integrated into DeFi protocols. Official Website: https://nostra.finance/ Buy NSTSTRK Now!

Nostra Staked STRK (NSTSTRK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nostra Staked STRK (NSTSTRK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 168.04K Total Supply: $ 1.45M Circulating Supply: $ 1.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 168.04K All-Time High: $ 2.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.096074 Current Price: $ 0.115881 Learn more about Nostra Staked STRK (NSTSTRK) price

Nostra Staked STRK (NSTSTRK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nostra Staked STRK (NSTSTRK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NSTSTRK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NSTSTRK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NSTSTRK's tokenomics, explore NSTSTRK token's live price!

NSTSTRK Price Prediction Want to know where NSTSTRK might be heading? Our NSTSTRK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

