NOTAI (NOTAI) Information NOTAI is an AI-powered Web3 infrastructure that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3. It simplifies how users interact with decentralized technologies by offering a range of products, including an AI-powered Launchpad, AI DeFi suite, and AI Social tools. With the help of AI, users can access early-stage Web3 projects, engage with DeFi services like staking and farming, and participate in gamified community tasks. Official Website: https://www.notai.com/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10MfwS7Ppl5VH3IHQlgNHk4n183Wk3HnO/view

NOTAI (NOTAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NOTAI (NOTAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 672.42K $ 672.42K $ 672.42K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 95.00B $ 95.00B $ 95.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 707.81K $ 707.81K $ 707.81K All-Time High: $ 0.00035467 $ 0.00035467 $ 0.00035467 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000635 $ 0.00000635 $ 0.00000635 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about NOTAI (NOTAI) price

NOTAI (NOTAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NOTAI (NOTAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOTAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOTAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

