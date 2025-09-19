What is NOTAI (NOTAI)

NOTAI is an AI-powered Web3 infrastructure that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3. It simplifies how users interact with decentralized technologies by offering a range of products, including an AI-powered Launchpad, AI DeFi suite, and AI Social tools. With the help of AI, users can access early-stage Web3 projects, engage with DeFi services like staking and farming, and participate in gamified community tasks.

NOTAI (NOTAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NOTAI (NOTAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOTAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NOTAI (NOTAI) How much is NOTAI (NOTAI) worth today? The live NOTAI price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NOTAI to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of NOTAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NOTAI? The market cap for NOTAI is $ 661.22K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NOTAI? The circulating supply of NOTAI is 95.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NOTAI? NOTAI achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NOTAI? NOTAI saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of NOTAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NOTAI is -- USD . Will NOTAI go higher this year? NOTAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NOTAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

