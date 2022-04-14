What is the current price of NULLA?

The live price of NULLA (NULLA) is ₹0.0237671037579279304000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is NULLA positioned in the market?

NULLA currently sits at market rank #5496, supported by a market capitalization of ₹23761171.86847087684000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of NULLA?

The circulating supply of NULLA is 999945866.936612 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of NULLA?

During the last 24 hours, NULLA traded within a range of ₹0.0200075441217377726000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0243692804149318524000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is NULLA from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

NULLA reached an all-time high of ₹0.0859512806904463712000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0114566355922820802000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is NULLA trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for NULLA?

The current price movement of -1.69% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.