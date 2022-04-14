NULS Price (NULS)
The live NULS (NULS) price today is $ 0.00534707, with a 11.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current NULS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00534707 per NULS.
NULS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 610,736, with a circulating supply of 114.24M NULS. During the last 24 hours, NULS traded between $ 0.00478584 (low) and $ 0.00537338 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.53, while the all-time low was $ 0.00265526.
In short-term performance, NULS moved -0.06% in the last hour and +22.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of NULS is $ 610.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NULS is 114.24M, with a total supply of 133444356.7161065. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 713.40K.
During today, the price change of NULS to USD was $ +0.00055383.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NULS to USD was $ +0.0015459598.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NULS to USD was $ +0.0017969983.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NULS to USD was $ +0.000018338214560141.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00055383
|+11.55%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015459598
|+28.91%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0017969983
|+33.61%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000018338214560141
|+0.34%
In 2040, the price of NULS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Nuls (NULS) is a Singaporean based project is trying to develop a highly adaptable blockchain that can be used for enterprise solutions. They have regularly used the phrase “Nuls is nothing, Nuls is everything”. In other words, Nuls is not traditionally defined and can be melded into anything that the community sees fit.
Nuls is looking to solve the problems faced by blockchains by creating one that features modularity and sub-chain operability. The two part design of functional modules and microkernels will provide both an underlying network mechanism and compartmentalized features for the blockchain.Essentially this should provide scalability and security to the blockchain, while adhering to the programming practices of low coupling and high cohesion. And because the blockchain is designed to be modular, it becomes hot pluggable, allowing for the addition or removal of modules at any time.
There are several blockchain problems inhibiting growth and development of the industry that have been identified by the Nuls team. One such issue is the cost of development. Because there is a shortage of blockchain proficient developers, those with skills can command higher salaries.This is simply demand exceeding supply and will eventually level out as more IT professionals learn blockchain skills. That’s when businesses will see greater adoption of the technology, and only the most trustworthy blockchains will be of interest. Nuls is working to make trustworthy solutions to business problems.
Nuls is primarily focused on making blockchain more accessible for developers and businesses. It seeks to do this through its modularity and the use of sub-chains, and hopes to break the complexity associated with blockchain projects, while also solving the scalability issue that is hindering the growth of the industry. Nuls will make trust simpler, increasing the adoption rate of blockchain technology by businesses. They will also lower the cost of entry by removing complexity and increasing the supply of developers capable of programming blockchain applications. Taken all together, the Nuls ecosystem will benefit developers, businesses, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts by providing needed solutions and increasing usage and adoption of blockchain technology.
What is NULS about?
Nuls (NULS) is a Singaporean-based project that aims to develop a highly adaptable blockchain for enterprise solutions. The project's philosophy is encapsulated in the phrase "Nuls is nothing, Nuls is everything," indicating that Nuls is not traditionally defined and can be molded to fit the community's needs.
What makes NULS unique?
Nuls seeks to address blockchain limitations by creating a modular and sub-chain operable platform. Its two-part design, comprising functional modules and microkernels, provides an underlying network mechanism and compartmentalized features. This design should enable scalability and security while adhering to low coupling and high cohesion programming practices. The blockchain's modularity also makes it "hot pluggable," allowing for the addition or removal of modules at any time.
What's the history of NULS?
The Nuls team has identified several blockchain problems hindering industry growth, including high development costs due to a shortage of skilled developers. As more IT professionals acquire blockchain skills, the demand-supply gap will narrow, and businesses will adopt the technology more widely, favoring trustworthy blockchains. Nuls aims to provide trustworthy solutions to business problems.
What's next for NULS?
Nuls focuses on making blockchain more accessible to developers and businesses through modularity and sub-chains. By simplifying complexity and addressing scalability issues, Nuls aims to increase blockchain adoption among businesses. The project seeks to reduce the cost of entry by removing complexity and increasing the supply of skilled developers, ultimately benefiting developers, businesses, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts by providing needed solutions and driving blockchain technology adoption.
What is the current price of NULS?
Trading at ₹0.4805792145322330162000, NULS has shown a price movement of 11.55% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact NULS's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 114241392.5272114 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of NULS?
Its market capitalization is ₹54891188.47641004576000, ranking #4331 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
NULS recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₹0.4301374824112910544000 and ₹0.4829438813748857308000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does NULS fit within the Smart Contract Platform,DWF Labs Portfolio category?
As a Smart Contract Platform,DWF Labs Portfolio token, NULS competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
