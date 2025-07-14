Nummus Aeternitas Price (NUMMUS)
Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) is currently trading at 0.082741 USD with a market cap of $ 7.75M USD. NUMMUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NUMMUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Nummus Aeternitas to USD was $ +0.01940108.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nummus Aeternitas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nummus Aeternitas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nummus Aeternitas to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01940108
|+30.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nummus Aeternitas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+20.41%
+30.63%
-9.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nummus is a historically inspired community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain through a fair launch on Raydium launchpad. The entire supply was released at launch with no allocation to the team, no pre-sales, and no venture capital involvement. Every token was distributed fairly and transparently to the community. The Nummus project is rooted in Roman historical symbolism, embracing the spirit of Julius Caesar as a metaphor for resilience and conquest in the decentralized finance space. Beyond its memetic appeal, Nummus embodies strong community values, transparency, and verifiable on-chain actions. The community voluntarily locked 23% of the total supply for up to one year to demonstrate long-term commitment. Additionally, 10% of the supply was donated by holders to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve, aimed at enhancing the token’s backing. This reserve is managed transparently via multisignature wallets and smart contracts on Streamflow, with funds released in a controlled manner over two years. Nummus promotes decentralized governance: major decisions regarding treasury use, such as potential Bitcoin buybacks or community distributions, are subject to token holder votes. The project emphasizes organic growth, real on-chain liquidity, and a long-term vision to strengthen the token’s intrinsic value.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NUMMUS token's extensive tokenomics now!
