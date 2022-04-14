NUSA (NUSA) Tokenomics
NUSA (NUSA) Information
NUSA's Vision: Enabling an accessible Web3 experience for everyone. We see the future of internet technology will enter the Web3 era where all internet users can have full control over their belongings on the internet.
NUSA Features:
- Lending Market: Enable users to deposit cryptocurrencies and earn interest or borrow other crypto assets against them.
- Swap: Swap your tokens within the BEP20 network a few clicks away. Hassle-free, secure, and low-cost swap platform.
- Liquidity Provider: By adding liquidity to pairing tokens, you will get an LP token that can be utilized to get a percentage of the swap fee from the respective liquidity pool.
- Farm Pools: More ways to circulate your earnings; Rather than holding your LP token, put it in the farm pools for staking and get a NUSA reward.
- Airdrop: Join a strong community by supporting a project while getting rewarded.
- Governance Token: NUSA will launch a governance mechanism where holders can get a portion of the revenue generated by Nusa protocols. (Coming Soon!)
- NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace to buy and sell your favorite NFT on the Polygon network. (Coming soon!)
There are several utilities for NUSA:
- Add any BEP20 token into Nusa Lending Market.
- The requirement to join Nusa Airdrop and many other events. You can say it is a participation ticket to join events.
- Governance token. In NUSA, there is a governance model where the staked Nusa will represent your portion in a protocol revenue distribution monthly. (Coming soon)
- More utilities will be developed as more features are being developed.
NUSA (NUSA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NUSA (NUSA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NUSA (NUSA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NUSA (NUSA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NUSA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NUSA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NUSA's tokenomics, explore NUSA token's live price!
NUSA Price Prediction
Want to know where NUSA might be heading? Our NUSA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.