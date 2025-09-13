Nyan Cat (NYAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.0013924 $ 0.0013924 $ 0.0013924 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.0013924$ 0.0013924 $ 0.0013924 All Time High $ 0.00522617$ 0.00522617 $ 0.00522617 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -5.87% Price Change (1D) +31.57% Price Change (7D) -21.73% Price Change (7D) -21.73%

Nyan Cat (NYAN) real-time price is $0.00113215. Over the past 24 hours, NYAN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.0013924, showing active market volatility. NYAN's all-time high price is $ 0.00522617, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NYAN has changed by -5.87% over the past hour, +31.57% over 24 hours, and -21.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nyan Cat (NYAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,979,528.701393 999,979,528.701393 999,979,528.701393

The current Market Cap of Nyan Cat is $ 1.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NYAN is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999979528.701393. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.14M.