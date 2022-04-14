Obsidian Price Today

The live Obsidian (OBS) price today is --, with a 2.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current OBS to USD conversion rate is -- per OBS.

Obsidian currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 208,411, with a circulating supply of 9.99B OBS. During the last 24 hours, OBS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OBS moved +0.90% in the last hour and -6.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Obsidian (OBS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 208.41K$ 208.41K $ 208.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 208.41K$ 208.41K $ 208.41K Circulation Supply 9.99B 9.99B 9.99B Total Supply 9,990,326,004.916126 9,990,326,004.916126 9,990,326,004.916126

The current Market Cap of Obsidian is $ 208.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OBS is 9.99B, with a total supply of 9990326004.916126. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 208.41K.