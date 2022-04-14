ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Obsidian price today is 0 USD.OBS market cap is 208,411 USD. Track real-time OBS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Obsidian price today is 0 USD.OBS market cap is 208,411 USD. Track real-time OBS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About OBS

OBS Price Info

What is OBS

OBS Whitepaper

OBS Official Website

OBS Tokenomics

OBS Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Obsidian Logo

Obsidian Price (OBS)

Unlisted

1 OBS to USD Live Price:

--
----
-2.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Obsidian (OBS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:20:02 (UTC+8)

Obsidian Price Today

The live Obsidian (OBS) price today is --, with a 2.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current OBS to USD conversion rate is -- per OBS.

Obsidian currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 208,411, with a circulating supply of 9.99B OBS. During the last 24 hours, OBS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OBS moved +0.90% in the last hour and -6.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Obsidian (OBS) Market Information

$ 208.41K
$ 208.41K$ 208.41K

--
----

$ 208.41K
$ 208.41K$ 208.41K

9.99B
9.99B 9.99B

9,990,326,004.916126
9,990,326,004.916126 9,990,326,004.916126

The current Market Cap of Obsidian is $ 208.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OBS is 9.99B, with a total supply of 9990326004.916126. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 208.41K.

Obsidian Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.90%

-2.26%

-6.87%

-6.87%

Obsidian (OBS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Obsidian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Obsidian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Obsidian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Obsidian to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.26%
30 Days$ 0-24.66%
60 Days$ 0-62.11%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Obsidian

Obsidian (OBS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OBS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Obsidian (OBS) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Obsidian could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Obsidian will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for OBS price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Obsidian Price Prediction.

What is Obsidian (OBS)

Obsidian Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform operating across multiple chains, with a primary focus on the Cronos blockchain. It provides a comprehensive suite of services, including a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator and staking services for NFTs and tokens.

The DEX aggregator enables users to find the best trading rates by sourcing liquidity from various decentralized exchanges, ensuring efficient and cost-effective trades. Obsidian Finance also integrates GameFi elements, allowing users to engage in quests with daily tasks to earn diamonds, which can be redeemed for prizes.

Leaderboards track user activity, offering competitive rankings and exclusive rewards. Regular contests provide additional incentives, encouraging community engagement and rewarding top performers. By blending DeFi and GameFi, Obsidian Finance enhances user participation and creates a dynamic ecosystem for trading, staking, and earning rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Obsidian (OBS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Obsidian

What is Obsidian's current price?

Obsidian trades at ₹0.0018757355356115716000, reflecting a price movement of -2.26% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of OBS?

With a market cap of ₹18731380.86786503348000, OBS is ranked #5843 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Obsidian generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of OBS?

There are 9990326004.916126 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Obsidian fluctuated between ₹0.0018487723990191676000 and ₹0.0019359532073346072000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Obsidian compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹0.007666518504440204000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence OBS?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Cronos Ecosystem,Dex Aggregator category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does OBS behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Obsidian

How much will 1 Obsidian be worth in 2030?
If Obsidian were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Obsidian prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:20:02 (UTC+8)

Obsidian (OBS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Obsidian

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.6293
$5.6293$5.6293

+7,405.73%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.516
$2.516$2.516

+151.60%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.08
$120.08$120.08

+71.54%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03134
$0.03134$0.03134

+7.51%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.6293
$5.6293$5.6293

+7,405.73%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002000
$0.0000000000000000002000$0.0000000000000000002000

+166.66%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.516
$2.516$2.516

+151.60%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000002000
$0.0000000000000002000$0.0000000000000002000

+150.00%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001071
$0.00001071$0.00001071

+50.42%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.