More About PP

PP Price Info

PP Whitepaper

PP Official Website

PP Tokenomics

PP Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Official PPshow Logo

Official PPshow Price (PP)

Unlisted

1 PP to USD Live Price:

$0.00312212
$0.00312212$0.00312212
-0.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Official PPshow (PP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-26 12:32:55 (UTC+8)

Official PPshow (PP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00303459
$ 0.00303459$ 0.00303459
24H Low
$ 0.0031555
$ 0.0031555$ 0.0031555
24H High

$ 0.00303459
$ 0.00303459$ 0.00303459

$ 0.0031555
$ 0.0031555$ 0.0031555

$ 0.0031555
$ 0.0031555$ 0.0031555

$ 0.00303459
$ 0.00303459$ 0.00303459

+0.49%

-0.84%

--

--

Official PPshow (PP) real-time price is $0.00311466. Over the past 24 hours, PP traded between a low of $ 0.00303459 and a high of $ 0.0031555, showing active market volatility. PP's all-time high price is $ 0.0031555, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00303459.

In terms of short-term performance, PP has changed by +0.49% over the past hour, -0.84% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Official PPshow (PP) Market Information

$ 1.88M
$ 1.88M$ 1.88M

--
----

$ 2.50M
$ 2.50M$ 2.50M

600.97M
600.97M 600.97M

801,971,627.797823
801,971,627.797823 801,971,627.797823

The current Market Cap of Official PPshow is $ 1.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PP is 600.97M, with a total supply of 801971627.797823. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.50M.

Official PPshow (PP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Official PPshow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Official PPshow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Official PPshow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Official PPshow to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.84%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Official PPshow (PP)

$PP Art is created for the community of subscribers and followers on X of @ThePPseedsShow. We are a group of passionate retail investors who originally came together around Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) — the company that went bankrupt. Many of us held our shares through bankruptcy, and even through the final cancellation of those shares, staying loyal to the end. This project is our way of celebrating that community spirit and carrying it forward into a new space. $PP Art represents both a tribute to that shared experience and a fun foray into crypto and DeFi. While it takes the form of a meme token, its true purpose is community expression and collectibility. It’s about culture, creativity, and staying together — not about speculation or promises of financial return.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Official PPshow (PP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Official PPshow Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Official PPshow (PP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Official PPshow (PP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Official PPshow.

Check the Official PPshow price prediction now!

PP to Local Currencies

Official PPshow (PP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Official PPshow (PP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Official PPshow (PP)

How much is Official PPshow (PP) worth today?
The live PP price in USD is 0.00311466 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PP to USD price?
The current price of PP to USD is $ 0.00311466. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Official PPshow?
The market cap for PP is $ 1.88M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PP?
The circulating supply of PP is 600.97M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PP?
PP achieved an ATH price of 0.0031555 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PP?
PP saw an ATL price of 0.00303459 USD.
What is the trading volume of PP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PP is -- USD.
Will PP go higher this year?
PP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-26 12:32:55 (UTC+8)

Official PPshow (PP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-25 09:45:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, market-wide liquidations reached $628 million, with over 130,000 traders liquidated
08-25 05:44:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin "Wick" Temporarily Drops Below $112,000
08-24 19:48:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 58.23%, Hitting a New Low Since January This Year
08-24 03:20:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%
08-24 02:09:00Industry Updates
Trending altcoins show mixed performance, OKB drops 2.31% in the past hour, while BIO rises 13.68% in the past hour
08-24 02:00:00Expert Insights
Powell: Shift in Risk Balance May Require Policy Adjustment

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.