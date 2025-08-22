OKIE Price (OKIE)
-12.64%
+18.13%
--
--
OKIE (OKIE) real-time price is $0.00202006. Over the past 24 hours, OKIE traded between a low of $ 0.00171003 and a high of $ 0.00333232, showing active market volatility. OKIE's all-time high price is $ 0.00333232, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00107129.
In terms of short-term performance, OKIE has changed by -12.64% over the past hour, +18.13% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of OKIE is $ 2.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OKIE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.10M.
During today, the price change of OKIE to USD was $ +0.00031003.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OKIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OKIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OKIE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00031003
|+18.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
OKIE is the first official test token deployed by Flap on the X-Layer blockchain. It was originally introduced as a playful experiment, but quickly evolved into a strong symbol of community energy and creativity. Despite being a test-phase token without a graduation process, OKIE has become an emblem representing the passion, cohesion, and innovation of the Flap ecosystem. The project demonstrates how test tokens can carry meaning beyond technical utility. In its early stages, the community spontaneously organized itself around OKIE, forming teams, spreading memes, and co-creating a culture that emphasizes openness and collaboration. This bottom-up movement shows the unique power of decentralized communities: when given a shared symbol, participants can build a vibrant ecosystem of creativity and support. As pioneers, users who first engaged with Flap on BSC are now extending their spirit of exploration to X-Layer. By launching OKIE here, we highlight continuity between past and future, while also expanding into a more scalable and innovative environment. The token’s role is not financial speculation, but rather to serve as a cultural and experimental foundation for builders, developers, and community members to test ideas freely. OKIE’s milestones, such as reaching new ATH levels and surpassing 1,000 holders, prove the vitality of its community. More importantly, it inspires participants to push boundaries, try new forms of engagement, and strengthen the collective identity of the Flap ecosystem on X-Layer. Through this token, the community embraces experimentation while shaping the future of decentralized collaboration. Ultimately, OKIE is more than a test token. It is a living demonstration of how culture, memes, and shared creativity can drive blockchain adoption. By combining simplicity with strong symbolism, OKIE invites everyone to join, contribute, and become part of the ongoing story of Flap on X-Layer.
